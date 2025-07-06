Local girl gets Basara IIIT seat

Khammam: A student of Srinivasa Nagar colony Geetanjali School in Khammam town, D Bindhu Priya, has secured a seat in Basara IIIT campus.

Priya was selected in the RFU KG results announced on Friday.

The selection was made based on Class 10 marks in which Priya scored 590. School correspondent TV Appa Rao, Directors Τ Padma, T Arun and staff congratulated her.