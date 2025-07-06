  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Local girl gets Basara IIIT seat

Local girl gets Basara IIIT seat
x
Highlights

A student of Srinivasa Nagar colony Geetanjali School in Khammam town, D Bindhu Priya, has secured a seat in Basara IIIT campus.

Khammam: A student of Srinivasa Nagar colony Geetanjali School in Khammam town, D Bindhu Priya, has secured a seat in Basara IIIT campus.

Priya was selected in the RFU KG results announced on Friday.

The selection was made based on Class 10 marks in which Priya scored 590. School correspondent TV Appa Rao, Directors Τ Padma, T Arun and staff congratulated her.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick