Locals lambast SCB officials as 21 roads remain shut

THE Secunderabad Cantonment roads closure issue seems to be a never-ending problem. Locals allege that no SCB officials are bothered about the hardship faced by them due to closure of 21 roads. It has been nearly two months that the Local Military Authority (LMA) had re-imposed restrictions during the night at Golf Course Roads. Few netizens have raised the issue on Twitter and requested the concerned officials to reopen the roads.

Locals pointed out that for several years many representations had been submitted to SCB but all fell in deaf ears. The balanced roads that are opened to public are not re-carpeted since ages and lacks sufficient lighting, due to which many commuters face hardship.

CS Chandra Shekar, Secretary Federation of North Eastern Colonies of Secunderabad said, "SCB officials has always sidestepped the road closures issue. Inspite of solving this perennial issue they are busy with other activities. It is almost two months that LMA has imposed night restriction from 10 pm to 6 am at Golf road. Keeping in mind of the current pandemic they should be no such restrictions."

Raju Rao, a local of North Eastern Colonies of Secunderabad said, "From several years we have been seeing that many leaders have raised concern for our issues but the SCB officials have never paid attention to them.

It will be better if they respond to our complains. Due to the strategic closure of the roads, there is no development work taken place in areas like Yapral, Gough road, AOC road."

A resident of North Eastern Colonies of Secunderabad said, "Road closures has been affecting public who are going through great inconvenience. They are forced to take long routes which results in escalating fuel costs. The SCB officials must take this issue on a serious note and take quick action."