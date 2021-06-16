Lockdown in Telangana to be lifted?

Hyderabad: The State Government is mulling to lift all lockdown restrictions, including night curfew from June 20 as the graph of Covid-19 positive cases has shown a steep downward trend.

According to officials, the positive cases have come down to one per cent in the State. The State Government has two proposals under consideration. One: To continue night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am for another one week or ten days. Second: To completely lift all restrictions. A final decision will be taken in a day or two, according to official sources.

If night curfew continues from 9 pm, then cinema halls and restaurants will have to reschedule their timings. The cinema halls will also have to operate with a limited number of people as was done after lifting the restrictions during the first wave of the corona.

If night curfew continues, it may not be possible to operate TSRTC buses beyond 8 pm and this would add to the heavy losses the corporation was facing for the past year.

If restrictions are lifted, then it would be possible to permit round-the-clock public transportation services following the Covid safety norms particularly the inter-State bus services.

At present there were restrictions being imposed at check posts and no one from other States is permitted to enter Telangana unless they have an e-pass which has become a complicated procedure and is not sanctioned easily.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would soon hold a meeting with the Chief Secretary and top police officials to take a final decision, sources said.