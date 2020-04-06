Lockdown to be extended: KCR

Hyderabad: The Lockdown in the country is likely to be extended by another two weeks. This is said to be the general opinion of many Chief Ministers including Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, the Chief Minister said that he had suggested this during his video- conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Such measure was also recommended by Boston consulting group. "I am for lockdown of the country after April 14," he said.

He said the situation was yet to come fully under control in the country. If the lockdown is lifted on April 14, handling the situation would become very difficult. Once all offices, Bars, shops etc are open and transport services resume, there is every scope of wide spread of Coronavirus and the situation could go out of control. The country, he said is not equipped to handle any such massive outbreak as we do not have necessary health infrastructure. Even the world leader, US is struggling to manage the situation.

The Chief Minister said the world is facing a never-before kind of situation. There is no medicine, no vaccine and hence there is no option but to continue the lockdown, he felt. Though it will be a major blow to the state economy, there is no other option. The economy can bounce back after some time but if we slip and there is spurt in cases it situation will become uncontrollable. Telangana will stand by the Prime Minister in the decisions he takes to handle the situation. The Prime Minister said that he would consider the suggestion.