Logistics sector poised for high growth, says Union Min Jayant

Hyderabad: “India’s logistics sector is entering a high-growth decade, powered by the National Logistics Policy, PM GatiShakti and unprecedented investments in multimodal infrastructure. But this transformation can only be sustained if we build a workforce that is as modern and future-ready as the systems we are creating,” said Jayant Chaudhary, Union Minister of State (I/C), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and Ministry of Education.

He made these remarks while inaugurating the Centre of Logistics Training Excellence at the National Skill Training Institute (NSTI) campus in Hyderabad on Thursday. The launch marks a major step toward advancing technology-driven skilling for India’s rapidly evolving logistics sector.

The centre has been established by Redington Foundation, the CSR arm of Redington Limited, in partnership with the Logistics Sector Skill Council (LSC). The launch of the Centre of Logistics Training for Excellence, Hyderabad, builds on the proven success of the Centre of Logistics Training for Excellence in Chennai, which was established in January 2024 and has since emerged as a benchmark for modern, industry-aligned logistics skilling.

Over the past year, the Chennai centre has trained unemployed youth as well as working professionals through advanced AR/VR modules, industry-grade simulators and strong collaborations with academia and industry partners. Its outcomes have demonstrated the scalability and relevance of this high-impact training model, paving the way for the expansion to Hyderabad—one of India’s fastest-growing logistics hubs.

Centres like Centre of Logistics Training for Excellence, Hyderabad, show what the next generation of logistics skilling must look like—technology-led, industry-designed and sharply aligned to real operational needs.

As automation, digital supply chains and new mobility models redefine the sector, skilled professionals will be the backbone of India’s competitiveness. Our commitment is clear: to equip lakhs of young Indians with the capabilities that will drive the efficiency, resilience and global leadership of India’s logistics economy,” he further added.

The new centre in Hyderabad offers significantly enhanced capabilities, including simulation labs for truck driving, warehouse operations, and forklift management. With a curriculum co-developed by LSC and industry experts, Centre of Logistics Training for Excellence, Hyderabad, integrates Industry 4.0 principles and emerging supply chain technologies to ensure learners receive job-ready, future-oriented competencies that match the expectations of a technology-led logistics sector. The centre is poised to strengthen the employability of Telangana’s youth and contribute to building a robust talent pipeline for the region.

R Venkatesh, Global Chief Sustainability Officer, Redington Limited, said, “The Centre of Logistics Training for Excellence in Chennai demonstrated how technology-enabled learning can truly transform the employability of India’s logistics workforce. The impact we witnessed in Chennai--high engagement, strong industry alignment, and improved job readiness--reaffirmed our belief in scaling this model across the country. With the Centre of Logistics Training for Excellence, we are deepening that commitment by bringing world-class simulators, digital learning tools, and industry-relevant training to Hyderabad. Our goal is to build a future-ready talent pool that can confidently meet the demands of a fast-evolving, technology-led logistics sector and contribute meaningfully to India’s economic progress.”

The establishment of the Centre of Logistics Training for Excellence, Hyderabad, reinforces MSDE’s commitment to strengthening robust national skilling architecture for logistics and supply chain management. The ministry’s continued focus on developing sector-specific Centres of Excellence reflects its vision to enhance industry capabilities, boost employability, and advance India’s progress toward building a globally competitive workforce across sectors.