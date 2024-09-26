Lok Adalat to Provide Quick and Cost-Free Justice on September 28, Announces Principal Senior Civil Judge

Gadwal: Principal Senior Civil Judge and District Legal Services Authority Secretary, Ganta Kavitha Devi, announced that a Lok Adalat will be held to provide quick and cost-free justice to the public. Speaking at the Principal Senior Civil Judge cum Assistant Sessions Judge Court at KLI Campus on Thursday, she stated that, as per the directives of the National Legal Services Authority, a National Lok Adalat will be grandly organized on the 28th of this month.

She explained that cases in the Lok Adalat are settled through compromise, covering legal disputes, loans, land issues, family matters, payments, and other civil cases. Both parties involved resolve the matter by mutual agreement, concluding the case. By choosing compromise, litigants can save both time and money, she said. Additionally, court fees for resolved civil cases will be refunded.

She further clarified that only minor criminal cases, such as traffic violations and petty assaults, will be handled in the Lok Adalat. She urged the public to take advantage of this opportunity.

Following the announcement, a Swachh Bharat program was conducted in the court premises by Nerella Venkata Haima Poojitha, Principal Junior Civil Judge, along with Darawat Uday Nayak, Additional Junior Civil Judge. Court staff and other attendees participated in the event.