Lok Sabha poll; BRS preparatory meetings from today

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will start the preparatory meetings for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections with the Adilabad LS segment on Wednesday.

After the drubbing in the recent Assembly elections, the party is gearing up for Lok Sabha elections with a series of meetings with key leaders of different segments. Senior leaders like party working president KT Rama Rao, secretary-general K Keshava Rao, former Speaker S Madhusudhana Chary, former ministers T Harish Rao, Kadiyam Srihari and others will attend the meetings.

Important leaders in the LS segment, including MLAs, former MLAs, ZP chairpersons and others have been invited to attend the luncheon meeting at Telangana Bhavan. Leaders said the discussions would revolve around the strategy to be implemented in the elections. The leaders would be asked to give inputs and opinions; the party will prepare an action plan. A leader said special focus would be on the segments where the party lost the Assembly elections by a narrow margin. Following the review meetings focused on ensuring success of candidates, the party is gearing up to launch a vigorous campaign, according to a senior leader.

Sources said names of party leaders, including former MP G Nagesh, ex-MLA AtramSakku and Bhukya Johnson Naik were doing rounds for the Adilabad seat. However, party leaders will discuss strengths of the party candidates as well as opponents. After Adilabad, several meetings are lined up. They are being conducted in two phases. In the first phase, meetings will be held from Wednesday. The second phase resumes on January 16 after a three-day break for the Sankranti festival. The meetings of other constituencies will be on January 4 Karimnagar, 5 Chevella, 6 Peddapalli, 7 Nizamabad, 8 Zaheerabad, 9 Khammam, 10 Warangal, 11 Mahbubabad, 12 Bhongir. After Sankranti the Nalgonda meeting will be held on January 16, Nagarkurnool 17, Mahabubnagar 18, Medak 19, Malkajgiri 20 and Secunderabad, Hyderabad 21.