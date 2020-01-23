Low polling percentage in Nizampet

Nizampet: Mild tension prevailed in a booth of Ward 15 when candidates prevented an alleged bogus voting during the Nizampet municipal elections across 33 Wards on Wednesday evening. The police lathi-charged the crowd to disperse them.

There was strong police security. The polling percentage was 39.65. Medchal-Malkajgiri district Collector M V Reddy visited the polling booth in the Zilla Parishad High School here. Voters made a beeline to the booths from the morning to exercise their franchise from 7 am to 5 pm