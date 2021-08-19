Low weight baby saved by doctors in Mahabubnagar

Mahabubnagar: A newly born baby with less than one kilogram weight was successfully treated and saved by a team of doctors at Ravi Children's hospital in Mahabubnagar district on Wednesday.

Going into the details, Sindhu wife of Venu residents of Faluknama in Hyderabad conceived a premature baby girl in just 26 weeks of her pregnancy on July 6th last month. As the baby girl was premature with her vital organs yet to be developed fully, she was declared under weight and had developed various complications like problems in breathing, low urination, low heart beat, low blood pressure and internal bleeding in the stomach.

As the parents were unaware as to where to go to save their little girl, they were told to approach the Children's specialists Dr. Shekhar in Mahabubnagar.

They immediately brought the baby to Ravi Children's hospital and admitted for treatment. "When the baby was brought to our hospital she was in very critical condition. After careful diagnosis of the baby we put her immediately on ventilator and kept her monitoring round the clock. As the baby was premature, we arranged a mother womb like incubation atmosphere to the baby and treated the baby for 48 days and successfully saved her," said Dr. Shekhar, Medical Director of Ravi Children's hospital.

He thanked the team of doctors for their continuous efforts to save the life of the baby. As the parents of the baby girl were poor, Dr. Shekhar donated Rs. 25,000 against the cost of treatment from Ravi Foundation and helped them financially.