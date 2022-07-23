Lower Manair Dam gates lifted in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Due to heavy inflows with incessant rains in erstwhile Karimnagar, the Irrigation officials on Saturday lifted the flood gates of the Lower Manair Dam to release the water into the downstream. About 8,000 cusecs of water is being discharged into the river Manair by lifting four flood gates. Collector RV Karnan lifted the gates by performing puja.

The LMD reservoir is receiving huge inflows from Moyathummeda rivulet and Mid Manair Dam (MMD) reservoir located in the upstream in Boinpalli mandal and other sources of its catmint area.

Presently, LMD is getting 30,981 cusecs of water from different sources including 11,771 cusecs from Moyathummeda, 11,164 from MMR, 144.175 from CR and 2,300 from KM.

As a result, the water levels in the project reached 21.4 tmc as against its storage capacity of 24.07 tmcs.

So, project officials have released 8,000 cusecs of water by lifting four floodgates to regulate inflows and aoutflows.

It may be recalled that 3,000 cusecs have already been released into the Kakatiya canal recently.