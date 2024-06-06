LS 2024 results: Nation spared from ‘great danger’, says Congress

Hyderabad: With the BJP's failure to get an absolute majority in the Parliament elections, PCC vice-president G Niranjan felt that the country had been saved from great danger. He said that the citizens who were worried about the poisonous propaganda of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are now relieved.



Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, the PCC Chairman for Election Commission Coordination Committee said that the BJP, which used Ayodhya's Ram Temple issue for its political campaign, has won only 33 of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh. “The BJP, which won 282 seats in 2014 and 303 in 2019, has now won only 240 seats. The BJP did not get even the absolute majority on its own in this election. They got 63 seats less than in 2019. NDA got 336 seats in 2014 and 353 seats in 2019, but it got only 295 seats this time, including JDU's 12 seats, TDP's 16 seats, and Jana Sena Party's two seats”, he added.

Niranjan said, “It is ridiculous of Narendra Modi having said on Tuesday at the BJP Central Office in Delhi that he would become the Prime Minister without having an absolute majority and get elected as a Prime Minister candidate in the NDA's meeting. This is proof of his thirst for power. The party leader is usually elected at the parliamentary party meeting of the party after the election. After that, the name of the Prime Minister candidate will be finalised only after the NDA leader is elected in the NDA meeting.”