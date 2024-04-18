LS nominations to be filed from today

Hyderabad: Political heat in Telangana is all set to go up, as nominees from various parties will file nominations from Thursday.

Top leaders from all major parties, including the Congress, BJP and BRS, will begin filing their nominations from April 18, as the Election Commission will be issuing the Gazette notification for all the 17 Lok Sabha seats across the State.

The EC representatives will accept the nominations from candidates for a week till April 25. As per the schedule announced by the EC, the last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 29. It will conduct scrutiny of papers submitted by candidates on April 26. The polling will take place on May 13.

With the Congress setting up ‘Mission 15’ and setting the new target following the recent visit of AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, it decided to go on an aggressive campaign mode. The party has decided to hold public meetings on the day of nominations across all 17 constituencies. On the lines of the Assembly poll campaign, CM Revanth Reddy has decided to personally visit to create an impact, by becoming part of the nomination rallies.

With Reddy already addressing two public meetings, former CM and BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao is trying to match the pace and does not want to remain behind. He also addressed two public meetings, but the pink party continues to struggle in keeping its flock together, even as the Congress continues to poach top leaders, including MLAs and MPs, of the party.

Meanwhile, the BJP has slowly turned out to be a top contender, with aim to eat into the voter-base of the BRS. In view of the rapid pace of political changes taking place in the State the party is aiming to bag maximum seats from Telangana.