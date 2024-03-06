LS polls referendum of 100-day rule: Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the Congress party in the state would go to people seeking “referendum” over his three-month rule and exuded confidence that no party can indulge in surgical strike to destabilise his government in the days to come. During an interaction with the media, Revanth Reddy said some leaders were predicting the fall of his government in six months only because they are power hungry.



When pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that during his 3.0 rule, the NDA government would take up surgical strike against corrupt governments, Revanth said that his government was graft-free and hence there was no question of any surgical strike.



Reacting to the comment by Modi that while BRS used projects like Kaleshwaram as ATMs and the Congress government was sitting on files, he said his government had ordered a probe into the corruption in various projects executed by the BRS government. Telangana BJP leaders were misleading the Prime Minister, he said.

Referring to Modi’s comments on corruption in Kaleshwaram, the CM said that the NDSA (National Dam Security Authority) has been requested to probe the Medigadda barrage issue and the authority would submit a report in four months. Based on the outcome of the study, the government will initiate legal action. He said he was not ‘Vishwaguru like KCR’ and has not read 80,000 books. “Technical issues will be solved based on advice from experts,” he said.

He reiterated that the government was committed to construct the Tumadihatti lift irrigation project in the old Adilabad district though acquisition of 1,850 acres of land in Maharashtra was a challenging task.

Defending his comment that Modi was like an elder brother, Revanth said he urged the Prime Minister to solve the pending issues under the State Reorganisation Act and also provide assistance to take up expansion of the Metro rail project, Tumidihatti project and Musi riverfront development project.