Luxettipet: Tiger on the prowl, Lakshmipur villagers cower

Luxettipet: People of Lakshmipur village were in a panic after they found pugmarks of a tiger in the agriculture field on Thursday. They informed the forest officers about the mark.



Field officer Nagavat Swamy along with beat officers and local SI Dattadri reached the spot and confirmed that the pub marks belong to tiger.

Forest officials warned people to be careful as the tiger is on the prowl and requested them not to arrange electric wires around their fields. They said hurting an animal is also crime.

The forest officials identified pug marks in the forest area of Dandepalli village two days ago. Hence, they are sure that a tiger is around.

They said steps are being taken to protect the animal.