Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Luxettipet: Tiger on the prowl, Lakshmipur villagers cower

Luxettipet: Tiger on the prowl, Lakshmipur villagers cower
Highlights

People of Lakshmipur village were in a panic after they found pugmarks of a tiger in the agriculture field on Thursday. They informed the forest...

Luxettipet: People of Lakshmipur village were in a panic after they found pugmarks of a tiger in the agriculture field on Thursday. They informed the forest officers about the mark.

Field officer Nagavat Swamy along with beat officers and local SI Dattadri reached the spot and confirmed that the pub marks belong to tiger.

Forest officials warned people to be careful as the tiger is on the prowl and requested them not to arrange electric wires around their fields. They said hurting an animal is also crime.

The forest officials identified pug marks in the forest area of Dandepalli village two days ago. Hence, they are sure that a tiger is around.

They said steps are being taken to protect the animal.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India20 Dec 2019 12:09 PM GMT

6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India

Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
President Ramnath Kovind arrives in Hyderabad for winter sojourn
President Ramnath Kovind arrives in Hyderabad for winter sojourn
Saved economy that was heading towards disaster, says PM Modi
Saved economy that was heading towards disaster, says PM Modi


Top