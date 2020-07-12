Made in Hyderabad apps catch fancy of users

Hyderabad: The void created by the recent ban on Chinese apps has resulted in a few mobile applications developed by Hyderabad-based firms catching the imagination of consumers.

These 'Made in Hyderabad' apps have emerged hot favourites and are witnessing tremendous downloads on both GooglePlay store and Apple iStore.

The ban on popular Chinese apps led to Dubshoot emerging as a favourite video-sharing social networking platform among the regional language speaking netizens of India. Developed by mTouch Labs, the platform is witnessing over 15,000 new user-shared videos getting added every day, making it one of the largest social networking mobile applications in the country.

"People of India have given a thumbs-up to the Prime Minister's call to use Made in India goods and platforms, and we see that happening across all avenues including mobile applications," said P. Venkateswara Rao, CEO & Co-founder, Dubshoot.

He pointed out that many users were shifting their loyalty towards home grown platforms like Dubshoot. "It's evident from the fact that Dubshoot attracted close to half a million users base before June, a number that is rising at unprecedented rate since last week," Rao said.

"A technically strong platform, Dubshoot has plenty of features including content creation tools like dub videos for dialogues once rendered by celebrities in cinema or otherwise. This user generated content platform is supported in all Indian regional languages along with Hindi and English. While user privacy is assured, Dubshoot never uploads content without user's consent to do so," added Rao.

Also, Dubshoot is fast attracting as a favourite among users from the United States, Middle East nations, Sri Lanka and other countries.

VacYa, from the city of pearls is another App that has over 1,00,000 signups as the software has been made available for free and today it is the largest 'Made in India' unified communications and collaboration platform, say the developers.

VacYa Meet helps enable enterprise employees, and virtual teams in fields including government, healthcare, education, and more to collaborate in real-time as though they were working in the same room, simplifying business processes and increase efficiency in daily activities with security being a fundamental parameter.

"Thousands of people have used our platform already and it is growing at a steady pace. Users appreciate the simplicity of the product. VacYa makes security the top priority in the design, development, deployment, and maintenance of its networks, platforms, and applications," said Chandra S. Potineni, Founder, VacYa.

According to him, the product is built on the latest WebRTC signalling and media standards, adhering to all required security protocols.

As mandated by the government, VacYa focuses on data localization and privacy. All VacYa India meetings happen locally on Indian servers.

Another fast-emerging prospect in the lot is Just-A-Sec, a location-based information services App that runs on an augmented reality platform. It serves as a single point of reference to provide consumers with location-specific information.

A consumer will receive personalized notifications based on preset preferences which means that the App works as an intuitive tool to search, view, and locate the places that one finds interesting and want to know more about.