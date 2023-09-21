Madhapur drugs case: Narcotic Bureau issues notices to actor Navdeep

Hyderabad: Madhapur drugs case, which created a sensation in Tollywood, took a crucial turn on Thursday. The Narcotic Bureau has issued notices to Navdeep, to attend the trial. The narcotics officials, who issued notices under 41 A, directed him to appear for hearing on Saturday (September 23).

Recently, in a raid conducted by the Madhapur police, a total of eight people were arrested. Navdeep, the actor, in this case, has been identified as a drug consumer. According to the statement given by a man named Ramchander, who was caught in the police operation, Ramchander said that Navdeep took drugs with him. The narcotics officials have included Navdeep as an accused in the case.