Madhapur polluted water incident victims reaches to 89

Hyderabad: The number of patients in Madhapur polluted water incident has increased to 89 after 13 more were admitted to hospital on Saturday night after they suffered vomiting and loose motions. Five people with kidney ailments have been shifted to Gandhi hospital for better treatment. Around 26 people have been discharged from the hospital.

As of Saturday morning, 74 people were admitted to the hospital in Madhapur polluting water incident. The Madhapur locals have been shifted to hospitals after the vomiting and loose motion since two days. The hospital reports suggest that some people's health is in deteriorated condition and some are recovering.

Madhapur Polluted water in Hyderabad is creating chaos in the city. As many residents of Madhapur, Begumpet Vaddara Basti, have been affected badly and hospitalized by drinking the polluted water.

A person named Bheemayya has succumbed to death. The symptoms of the patients include motions and vomiting. People expressed their anguish toward the officials stating that no one had lent their ears when they complained about the polluted water. However, when questioned by the media, the Water Works officials, regarding the same, stated that the drinking water is safe and not polluted.

On Saturday, Gandhinagar Colony residents of Langer House staged a dharna over the polluting water that is being supplied for four months. The residents displayed a few buckets of polluting water and alleged that it is the same water that has been provided for four months in the Colony. They informed that around 200 families residing in the Colony and most consume this polluted water. They demanded that the water board look into the issue and solve it at the earliest.