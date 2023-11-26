Madhavaram Krishna Rao campaigns in Kukatpally today, says he developed the constituency

Kukatpally MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao and Kukatpally division corporator Jupalli Satyanarayana on Sunday participated in a Praja Ashirwad rally. During the rally, he stated that he has successfully resolved all issues in Kukatpally. He mentioned that in the past, there were water scarcity problems, but now, with his efforts, the village has no such problems.

He also highlighted the successful implementation of welfare schemes in Telangana state, which has propelled the state to the forefront. He further mentioned that Hyderabad has gained recognition for its efficient law and order system and has attracted investment from major global companies, providing many opportunities for the youth.

He urged the public to support him in the upcoming elections by voting for the car sign and ensuring his victory with a significant majority.







