Maha Shivratri offer: People can hire TSRTC buses to visit shiva temples in Telangana

Now, people can hire TSRTC buses in an offer issued by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) to travel to Shiva temples across the state on Mahashivratri on March 1.



Those who wants to hire the bus services can call on 040-3010 2829/040- 6815 3333, said the TSRTC vice-chairman and managing director VC Sajjanar. However, the service is available only if there are at least 30 passengers for a trip.

Devotees throng to Shiva temples in the city and across the districts including Keesaragutta on Maha Shivratri. All arrangements are being made for the jatara scheduled to be held in Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulwada, from February 28 to March 2.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vemulawada district administration and temple authorities have taken all precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus by focusing on sanitation.