Mahabubabad: Allow podu, Minister tells officials

Mahabubabad: The message is loud and clear that officials have been instructed not to meddle with the Adivasis' podu cultivation. This was revealed by Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod at a meeting here on Friday.



Referring to the reports of digging trenches to obstruct podu cultivation, she directed the district officials not to trouble the tribal farmers. "Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had also assured justice to the podu farmers," she said.

Launching the TRS membership drive at Mahabubabad MLA B Shankar Naik's camp office, the Minister said that they have a target of enrolling 50,000 memberships in each Assembly segment. It may be mentioned here that TRS membership that started on Friday will continue till February 28. Thereafter, the committees - ward level to State level - will be formed before the election of party president on April 27.

Rathod said that TRS is the only party that has concern towards its members. Even the Congress that has more than 100 years of history and the ruling BJP never thought about the welfare of their cadres. The TRS is paying a life insurance premium of Rs 18 crore per annum for the welfare of its members. She appealed to all the leaders to make the membership drive a huge success.

Local MLA B Shankar Naik, TS Agros chairman Lingampally Kishan Rao and ZP chairperson A Bindu were among others present.