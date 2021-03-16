X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Mahabubabad: BJP demands probe

Police dispersing BJP workers, who were staging a protest in Mahabubabad on Monday
x

Police dispersing BJP workers, who were staging a protest in Mahabubabad on Monday

Highlights

A day after the polling to Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates council seat that witnessed a clash between the ruling TRS and the BJP activists at Nellikuduru, tension prevailed at Mahabubabad district headquarters on Monday, when a group of saffron party workers tried to stage a protest in front of MLA Banoth Shankar Naik

Mahabubabad: A day after the polling to Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates council seat that witnessed a clash between the ruling TRS and the BJP activists at Nellikuduru, tension prevailed at Mahabubabad district headquarters on Monday, when a group of saffron party workers tried to stage a protest in front of MLA Banoth Shankar Naik.

The protestors raised slogans, demanding action against the MLA for attacking BJP nominee for the Grads Council seat Gujjula Premender Reddy and senior leader Hussain Naik at a polling station in Nellikuduru on Sunday. District BJP president Ram Chander Rao held Shankar Naik responsible for the clash on Sunday.

The police swung into action and dispersed the BJP workers. The police also placed several BJP leaders under house arrest, besides setting up a picket near Shankar Naik's residence.

Superintendent of Police N Koti Reddy said that a case has been registered against the leaders of TRS and the BJP. He said that the case is being investigated by the Thorrur DSP Venkataramana.

Meanwhile, former MP AP Jithender Reddy, who met Hussain Naik in the town, said that 'jungle raj' was prevailing in the State. A complaint would be lodged with the Human Rights Commission, he said, demanding attempt murder case against the TRS leaders, who attacked their leaders.

BJP State general secretary Bangaru Sruthi held KCR and KTR responsible for the attacks against BJP leaders.

She appealed to police to remain unbiased.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X