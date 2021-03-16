Mahabubabad: BJP demands probe

Mahabubabad: A day after the polling to Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates council seat that witnessed a clash between the ruling TRS and the BJP activists at Nellikuduru, tension prevailed at Mahabubabad district headquarters on Monday, when a group of saffron party workers tried to stage a protest in front of MLA Banoth Shankar Naik.

The protestors raised slogans, demanding action against the MLA for attacking BJP nominee for the Grads Council seat Gujjula Premender Reddy and senior leader Hussain Naik at a polling station in Nellikuduru on Sunday. District BJP president Ram Chander Rao held Shankar Naik responsible for the clash on Sunday.

The police swung into action and dispersed the BJP workers. The police also placed several BJP leaders under house arrest, besides setting up a picket near Shankar Naik's residence.

Superintendent of Police N Koti Reddy said that a case has been registered against the leaders of TRS and the BJP. He said that the case is being investigated by the Thorrur DSP Venkataramana.

Meanwhile, former MP AP Jithender Reddy, who met Hussain Naik in the town, said that 'jungle raj' was prevailing in the State. A complaint would be lodged with the Human Rights Commission, he said, demanding attempt murder case against the TRS leaders, who attacked their leaders.

BJP State general secretary Bangaru Sruthi held KCR and KTR responsible for the attacks against BJP leaders.

She appealed to police to remain unbiased.