Mahabubabad: MSP for quota on basis of population

Mahabubabad: Flags vary, but there is not much difference between BJP, Congress and TRS, Mahajana Socialist Party (MSP) founder Manda Krishna Madiga said. Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of MRPS-MSP and their subsidiary organisations' district-level meeting here on Friday, he said that the policies of these three parties are simi ar.



He questioned the TRS government to clarify the rationale behind giving 10 per cent reservations to the upper caste poor, whose population is just around 7 per cent.

Further, he criticised the BJP and the Congress for not opposing the disproportionate quota. It's nothing but discriminating the lower strata of the society, he said, demanding the government to allot quota on the basis of population numbers.

Further, he emphasised the need for allotting quota to BC, SC and ST communities on the basis of their population. He accused the TRS of undermining the interests of students belonging to the distressed sections by not allowing the reservations in the newly established five private universities. He blamed the

Congress and the BJP for supporting the TRS, which was trying to distance poor students from higher education.

Referring to Rythu Bandhu, TRS government's flagship scheme that provides financial assistance to farmers, Manda Krishna said that a lion's share of funds (Rs 7,000 crore of the total Rs 10,000 crore allocated for Rythu Bandhu) were going into the chests of people belonging to Reddy and Velama castes.

He demanded the government to cancel Rythu Bandhu scheme and use those funds for rural

development.

Talking on ongoing elections to the two Graduates Council seats, he said that his party would take a decision soon to support whom. The party will decide its nominee for the upcoming Assembly by-poll to the Nagarjunasagar in the national meet of the MSP on March 9.

He asserted that MSP is the only party that could replace the TRS in the State.