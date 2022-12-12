Mahabubabad: Officials told to speed up podu land process

Mahabubabad: Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod told the district administration to complete the verification of claims seeking podu land. Reviewing the developmental works here on Monday, the Minister directed the officials to prepare proposals for the construction of roads and drainages in thandas that have been upgraded to gram panchayats.

She told the officials to develop Moodu Kotla, Jyotirao Phule and YSR junctions in the town. The minister told the R&B officials to take up the repair works of roads in Dornakal with an estimated cost of Rs 42.60 crore. Further, she asked the officials to inform her about the roads to be repaired. She directed the officials to start the construction of bridges on Yellandu-Pakala road.

Rathod directed the agriculture officials to encourage farmers to go for commercial crops in the next season. The officials were also told to complete the construction of double bedroom houses in Mahabubabad urban and Penugonda by the end of this month.

Referring to podu rights, the minister said that they have received 34,800 applications from 320 habitations in the district claiming 1.16 lakh acres. The minister who directed the officials to verify the claims as early as possible said that all the eligible podu practitioners would get land pattas.

MLA Banoth Shankar Naik, district collector Shashanka, additional collector Abhilasha Abhinav and zilla parishad CEO Rama Devi were among others present.