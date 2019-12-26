Mahabubabad: Tribal girl gets prestigious Infosys Foundation award

Mahabubabad: D Anjali, who belongs tribal community studying Class IX at Zilla Parishad Secondary School in Kambalapally of Mahabubabad district, has been selected for the prestigious 'Infosys Foundation – ISCA Travel Award', and would participate in the 107th Indian Science Congress to be held at Bengaluru from January 3 to 7. She is the only tribal girl from Telangana, who got selected for the award. She presented a paper on developments in science that had influenced her in the last two years.



"I thank my physical science teacher Dr V Gurunadha Rao, who has been supporting me. He is my mentor for the award. My social and financial backdrop is not all that well, however, my teacher instilled confidence in me to excel in academics," she said. I hail from a poor family and my father works as a daily wage worker, she added. My teacher subtly ingrained commitment, perseverance and the art of learning science, she added.

"The notable point is that Anjali is the first generation child in her family to go to a school, Gurunadha Rao said. She participated in various science fairs and won prizes from the school education department," he said.

After noticing her zeal for learning science, I encouraged her to pursue career in the field of science, Rao said.

The Infosys Foundation would bear the expenses of Anjali besides presenting her a plaque.

The selection of students is based on the write-up on topic -what developments in science during the last two years have influenced him/her and why? A committee which will be constituted by the host University selected the winners.