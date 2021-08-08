Mahabubnagar: 9-month-old saved from rare ailment

Mahabubnagar: A team of doctors from Mahabubnagar saved the life of a 9-month-old baby boy suffering from critical illness due to dengue at Ravi Children's Hospital.

Informing this, the Medical Director of Ravi Children's Hospital, Dr Shekhar, said that master Vamshi was brought by his parents Kashappa and Laxmi from Chandrapuram village in Gulbaraga district from Karnataka to the hospital in a critical condition.

It is learnt that after no hospital admitted the baby boy, as a last resort, they brought the infant to the hospital. On examining the condition of the boy, the doctors wasted no time and learnt that he was severely infected with deadly dengue disease; his platelet count was below 26,000 mark which was very worrisome.

"When the baby was admitted to the hospital his condition was very critical, the child was bleeding through mouth and nose. As his blood pressure was falling to critical levels and heart was beating heavily, we immediately infused blood platelets and shifted the baby on ventilator.

This is a rare case which we have seen for a person with dengue. However with the dedicated efforts of the doctors, nurses and parents of the child, we could save the life, after rigorous follow-ups and continuous healthcare services for over 12 days. I congratulate the entire team of doctors, nurses and the parents on this happy moment," said Dr Shekhar.

As a thanksgiving gesture, the parents felicitated the team of doctors with shawls and garlands for saving the life of their child.