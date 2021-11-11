Mahabubnagar: BNDHC to be held on Nov 13

Mahabubnagar: The Bharat Nithi Digital Hindu Conclave is all set to be held in Mahabubnagar on November 13th. While informing this at a press conference in Himalaya Hotel in Mahabubnagar, the All India Event Coordinator Bipin Pandy said that the main objective of organising this event is to create awareness on the misinformation being spread on social media about the Hindu religion and values of Indian citizens by some antisocial elements. The event is also likely to provide awareness on various legal issues.

Swamjis and religious guruvus from Vrundavan, Guruji from Maktal along with leaders fighting for rights of Hindus and leading legal experts are expected to take part in the event and deliberate on various issue and topics relating to Hinduism and the values being imparted to the people as a way of life.

Bhargav Sharma, South Telangana Coordinator Palamuru Event Committee Chairman Ananth Reddy, members Lingamayya, Mahesh, Divitipally Tirupati Reddy, Srinivasan and Balakrishna participated in the programme and released a poster.