Mahabubnagar: Congress alleges TRS government failed to rescue flood-affected people

Mahabubnagar: Congress leaders of Devarkadra mandal have alleged that the State government and its official machinery has miserably failed to rescue the people suffering due to floods for the past few days across the erstwhile Mahabubnagar.



While inspecting the flooded areas of Appampally village in Chinnachintakunta mandal of Devarkadra constituency on Sunday, Telangana Pradesh

Congress Committee Secretary from Devarkadra constituency G Madhusudhan Reddy interacted with the affected people and as an immediate aid distributed 10 kgs rice to those, whose houses were completely inundated in the sudden floods caused by a breach in the bund of Karnamaihakunta pond.

He alleged that not a single official or ruling party leaders visited Appampally village, which was flooded and water entered into the houses two days ago. The Congress leader visited Appampally village and inspected all the affected areas due to sudden floods. The affected people poured their grievances to the Congress leader and urged him to rescue them at the earliest.

The TPCC secretary said during the last elections the TRS government had promised double bedroom houses to all those homeless people. However, after coming to power, the government had constructed not a single house in the village, leave alone double bedroom houses. Forget about 2BHK houses, the government not even responded to the flood-effected people,

he alleged. This clearly shows that the government has completely failed to protect the poor, he added.

The Congress leader demanded the government to respond to people's problems and to provide them pukka houses along with financial assistance. He warned that if the government does not respond, then the Congress will take up a large scale agitation across the State and fight for the affected people due to sudden floods.

TPCC BC cell co-convener Venugopal, mandal Congress president Undyala Venkateshwar Reddy, mandal co-option member Mahmood, Appampally MPTC Manohar Reddy, Mucchintala MPTC Devandramma, Srinivas, Raghavender Reddy, Srinivas Reddy, Seetanna, Raghu Reddy, Prabhakar Reddy, Veddeman Nagaraju and others took part in the programme.