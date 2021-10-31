Mahabubnagar: Congress leaders take stock of goings-on

Mahabubnagar: The Congress party members from Mahabubnagar conducted a review meeting at the district party office on Sunday and discussed on various issues and problems faced by the party and the people in different constituencies of Mahabubnagar Parliamentary constituency.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee incharge Manikyam Thakore, All India Congress Committee secretaies Vamshichander, Bose Raju, Mahabubnagar Parliamnetary Congress incharge Vem Narender Reddy, TPCC working president Mahesh Goud, TPCC vice president Mallu Ravi and others participated in the meeting.

Devarkadra Constituency Congress party incharge G Madhusudhan Reddy who was also present in the meeting raised the various issues and problems of the people in the constituency.

The main objective of this meeting by the Congress party was to review to identify the people's problems and raise the same with the government and highlight the failures of the TRS government.