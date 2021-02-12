Mahabubnagar: Depression drives inter student hangs self in classroom

A first-year intermediate student hanged himself from the ceiling in his classroom here at a private junior college in Mahabubnagar on Friday.



The student, a native of Charlapalli of Dhanwada mandal is said to have been depressed over his mother's death who died of illness 15 days ago. On Friday, he went to the college and resorted to the extreme step when there was no student in the classroom.

Students who arrived in the classroom alerted the college management which informed the police. The police brought the student down and sent the body to government area hospital. A case has been registered by the police.

On Thursday, a Class 10 student ended her life after she was forced to discontinue studies when her parents failed to pay the school pay. The student was depressed after the school management asked her not to come to school unless the fee of Rs 3,000 is paid. The incident took place in Neredmet in Hyderabad.