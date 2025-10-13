Mahabubnagar Doctor Lends a Lifeline to Tribal NEET Topper with ₹50,000 Aid

Mahabubnagar: A ray of hope has shone on the dreams of tribal student Kadavat Rajeswari, whose ambition to become a doctor was at risk due to financial hardship. Moved by her inspiring journey, a renowned pediatrician from Mahabubnagar, Dr. Shekhar, stepped forward and donated ₹50,000 towards her medical college admission fee, easing her immediate financial burden.

Rajeswari, the daughter of Kamalamma and Varsha Nayak from Machanapally Tanda, secured a 377 score in NEET with an impressive All India Rank of 6262, earning a coveted MBBS seat at Maheswara Medical College, Patancheru, Medak district. She had earlier excelled in her academics, securing a 9.2 GPA in 10th and 919 out of 1000 in Intermediate.

However, her family—her father a daily wage mason—was unable to bear the first-year fee of ₹1,89,000, putting her hard-earned opportunity in jeopardy. Her appeal for help touched many hearts, with Dr. Shekhar taking the lead by contributing ₹50,000 and assuring continued support for books and other educational needs throughout her course.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Shekhar said that through Ravi Foundation, he has been supporting the education and healthcare needs of underprivileged students and families. He pledged to continue helping more deserving students like Rajeswari in the future.

Rajeswari and her parents expressed heartfelt gratitude for this timely support. The doctor’s gesture has drawn wide appreciation, setting an inspiring example of how community compassion can turn a young student’s dream into reality.

Those willing to extend further support to Rajeswari can contribute through PhonePe/Google Pay: 9550186840.