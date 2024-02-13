Mahabubnagar: Groundnut farmers demand minimum support price

Mahabubnagar: In the Palamuru region, groundnut farmers are voicing their frustration and worry over the plummeting prices of groundnut crops. They attribute the situation to traders and middlemen forming syndicates, who they allege are exploiting farmers by drastically reducing procurement prices compared to last year.

Many farmersacross Palamuru, including Wanaparthy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Gadwal, and Narayanpet, have been vocal about the rapid decline in groundnut procurement prices. Prices have dropped from Rs 8,000 initially to Rs 4,000 recently, marking a 50% decrease in just one month. This sharp decline has left farmers, who had invested heavily in expectation of better prices this season, facing significant losses.

The discontent among farmers reached a boiling point at the Achampet market yard on Sunday, where thousands of farmers stormed the market committee chairman’s office. They resorted to physical attacks and vandalised office property, demanding action against what they perceive as collusion between market committee members and trade unions. The Agriculture Market Committee chairman, Aruna, was forcibly removed from her office and made to sit on the road during the protest.

Despite police intervention and attempts to pacify the farmers, they remained steadfast in their demands, blocking roads and insisting they would not end their agitation until the government announced a minimum support price for groundnuts.

On the second day of protests in Achampet, tensions escalated as farmers clashed with trader union members. In response, traders boycotted the procurement of agricultural crops at the market. Anticipating further escalation, the market committee in Jadcherla, Mahabubnagar district, announced a procurement price of Rs 7,100 per quintal of groundnut.

“This season we were expecting the groundnut prices to go above Rs 8,000 per quintal, but the traders are becoming syndicate and lowering the price keeping at around Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,000 based on the quality. As the input costs have heavily increased the farmers are facing huge losses, unless the government pays minimum support price of Rs 7,500 to 8,000, it is difficult for the farmers to survive,” said a farmer Venkatesh from Jadcherla, who had sown Groundnut on 3 acres.

Meanwhile. Following the protests in Achampet, District market committee officer Balamani, DSP Krishna Kishore, and farmers’ union leaders intervened. They assured the farmers of a price increase of Rs 200 per quintal, bringing the price to around Rs 7,000 per quintal. Subsequently, the farmers called off their agitation.

“We conducted talks with the farmers and traders and enhanced groundnut price up to Rs 7,000 per quintal. The farmers have agreed to this and withdrew their protest,” stated Balamani, Agriculture Market Committee officer, Achampet.