Mahabubnagar: Legal awareness drive kick-starts

Mahabubnagar: The Prabhat Bheri legal awareness campaign kick-started in Mahabubnagar on Saturday. District Judge S Premawati formally inaugurated the Prabhat Bheri, marking Gandhi Jayanti from Mahabubnagar district court premises to Telangana Chowrasta.

The legal awareness campaign is taken up in the district as part of the Pan India Awareness Outreach campaign to propagate information among public and the poor that they can avail free justice through Lok Adalat and can get their issues resolved as soon as possible.

The Pan India Awareness programme is being conducted from October 2 to November 14. "Article 39A of the Constitution of India gives the provision for free justice for the economically and socially backward sections. Many people do not know this. We as part of the Pan India awareness campaign have decided to spread awareness to the public," said the District Judge.

Earlier, the District Judge garlanded the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi by placing flowers and paid rich tributes to the father of the Nation. Speaking to the press, the Judge said that as per the directions of National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) the district judicial department along with the district administration had decided to spread awareness on legal services to the public.

"From the 2nd of this month to the 14th of November a special campaign will be held to inform about the legal rights, facilities and services being provided to the people in all the villages. As part of this, 72 teams have been appointed under the auspices of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), which will go to the villages and inform the people about legal services and facilities," added the District Judge.

First Additional Judge T Raghuram, Second Additional Judge K Umadevi, Principal Senior Civil Judge Envem Katram, Mobile Magistrate Tejo Karthik, Special JAMF (Excise) Judge Sirisha, District Legal Services Authority Secretary Sandhyarani, Government Pleader Manohar, Senior Citizen Forum President Jagapathirao, Secretary Nagbhushanam, Bar Association President Bangaru Hanumanthu, Secretary Yogeshwar Raju Yadav and others took part in the programme.