Mahabubnagar: Local bodies MLC elections from March 28

Mahabubnagar: The Central Election Committee (CEC) has unveiled the timetable for the upcoming local governing body MLC elections in Mahabubnagar, set to occur on March 28. On Tuesday, District Collector G Ravi Nayak made the announcement through an official statement.

A notification detailing the election process is slated for release on March 4. The enforcement of the election code has been promptly initiated across Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Vikarabad, and Rangareddy districts. As per the schedule outlined by the CEC, the nomination period will span from March 11 to March 12, with scrutiny scheduled for March 14. Polling is scheduled to transpire from 8 AM to 4 PM, commencing on March 28 and concluding on April 2, followed by the vote count on April 4.

District collectors have been directed to facilitate permissions for various activities including meetings, gatherings, rallies, as well as issuing microphone and vehicle permits.