Live
- Surpassing records holds true meaning to me with no fixating on personal milestones: Shubman Gill
- Aamir Khan rescued after being stranded for 24 hrs due to Cyclone Michaung
- CBI searches 13 locations in Rs 820cr 'suspicious' transaction case
- INS Sumedha-- Mission deployed at Antsiranana, Madagascar
- Cyclone Michaung makes landfall near Bapatla, winds with speed 90 km predicted at coast
- Focus on World Cup as India, England search for answers in three-match T20I series
- Cash-for-query row: Delhi HC renotifies Mahua Moitra’s defamation case to Dec 11
- FIIs inflows strong with net buy of more than Rs 17K crore in last 8 sessions
- Saddened, but will be available to activists, says Mohd Azharuddin
- Suspense over, Revanth New CM of Telangana
Just In
Mahabubnagar: Mithun Reddy vows to boost BJP’s presence
The BJP MLA contestant AP Mithun Reddy, alongside his father AP Jitender Reddy, a National BJP Executive Committee member, addressed a press conference at the party’s district office on Monday.
Mahabubnagar: The BJP MLA contestant AP Mithun Reddy, alongside his father AP Jitender Reddy, a National BJP Executive Committee member, addressed a press conference at the party’s district office on Monday.
During the conference, Jitender Reddy thanked all the BJP party workers and activists who tried hard to bring people to vote for BJP. He said BJP had got 20,000 votes in Mahabubnagar and promised that his son Mithun Reddy would stay with the people and would work to ensure the BJP party gained strong foot hold in the district. Later, the father-son duo extended congratulations to Yennam Srinivas Reddy, the Congress MLA candidate, for securing victory in the Mahabubnagar assembly constituency.
Looking beyond the election outcome, Reddy emphasised his commitment to serving the people of the Palamuru Assembly, standing alongside activists, and working to strengthen the party’s foundation.