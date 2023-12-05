Mahabubnagar: Mithun Reddy vows to boost BJP’s presence

Mahabubnagar: The BJP MLA contestant AP Mithun Reddy, alongside his father AP Jitender Reddy, a National BJP Executive Committee member, addressed a press conference at the party’s district office on Monday.

During the conference, Jitender Reddy thanked all the BJP party workers and activists who tried hard to bring people to vote for BJP. He said BJP had got 20,000 votes in Mahabubnagar and promised that his son Mithun Reddy would stay with the people and would work to ensure the BJP party gained strong foot hold in the district. Later, the father-son duo extended congratulations to Yennam Srinivas Reddy, the Congress MLA candidate, for securing victory in the Mahabubnagar assembly constituency.

Looking beyond the election outcome, Reddy emphasised his commitment to serving the people of the Palamuru Assembly, standing alongside activists, and working to strengthen the party’s foundation.