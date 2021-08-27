Mahabubnagar: MLA Ala Venkateshwar Reddy inspects govt school renovation

Mahabubnagar: Devarkadra MLA Ala Venkateshwar Reddy visited the zilla parishad high school in Addakula mandal on Thursday and took stock of various renovation works being taken up at the ZPHS School.

Local leaders and school staff were present on the occasion. The MLA visited each and every classroom and examined the school premises, toilets, bathrooms and others facilities at the school.

School staff and teachers took to the notice of the MLA that the school was facing acute shortage of classrooms and sought his help for construction of additional classrooms.

The MLA acceded to their request that he would ensure that very soon funds would be allocated for additional classrooms and other facilities.

"As the state government has decided to resume classrooms from September 1 onwards, we are making all efforts to make sure everything is in place so that schoolchildren would not face any problem after the reopening of the schools. The ZPHS Addakula School will have additional classrooms soon," informed the MLA.

Earlier, the MLA had attended a marriage in Pata Molgera village in Bhootpur mandal.

However, on learning about his visit, a woman named Devamma of Goplapur village made his convoy stop and urged him to sanction Kalyanalaxmi scheme for her granddaughter.

The MLA after verifying the application signed the papers and congratulated on making use of the government's welfare scheme. Devamma profusely thanked the MLA for his generosity.