Mahabubnagar: Officials to tap sports talent of rural youth

Mahabubnagar: District Collector S Venkat Rao has directed the mandal-level officials to identify open places in gram panchayats for setting up Telangana Village Sports Complexes and encouraging sporting culture among the rural youth.

On the distribution of new pension cards, he asked officials to take steps for their distribution to the eligible in the presence of public representatives.

Receiving complaints at the Prajavani programme, the Collector said that the Aasara pension beneficiaries must be selected in a transparent manner and there should be no room for any discrepancies.

On Monday, the Collector received grievances from as many as 147 people and forwarded them to the departments concerned and directed the officials to respond in a time bound manner and redress all the grievances. He personally met the disabled and the elderly and received complaints and assured them all necessary help. Additional Collector of Local Bodies Tejas Nandalal, ZP CEO Jyoti, Special Collector Padmasree, CPO Dasharath and other district officials took part in the programme.