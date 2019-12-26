Mahabubnagar: Students thrilled on observing the solar eclipse

Mahabubnagar: Expressing their happiness and joy the students of Jalajam Junior College thanked their college management for providing them the solar filter goggles to witness the last solar eclipse in this decade.



While speaking on the occasion Ramesh Goud, Director of Jalajam Junior College said that it was very important to spread the awareness about the important celestial observations that are happening in our day-to-day life and explaining them the reason behind such happenings.

"We all know that even today a large section of people believe that the solar and lunar eclipse happen because of Rahu or Ketu engulfing of sun god and moon god. However, it is our duty to clear all those myths among the students. Therefore we had taken this occasion to help the students observe the solar eclipse in real-time and distributed them special solar filter glasses to them and later on we explained about why this solar eclipse is happening. This has cleared all their doubts and they were really thrilled to witness this decade's last solar eclipse with their naked eyes," said Ramesh Goud.

The boys and girls from Jalajam College enthusiastically climbed the terrace and observed the celestial happening. While explaining to the students, the lecturers of Jalajam college said that When the moon comes in the middle of Sun and Earth, the shadow of moon falls on the earth and during that time some party of the sun is blocked and it is seen as a dark part and thus forms solar eclipse, said the junior college lecturers Mahesh, Shiva Krishna and Santosh.

Along with the college students, Jalajam college principal Shakhil also took part in the programme.