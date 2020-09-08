Mahabubnagar: VROs hand over all records to revenue officials

Mahabubnagar: With the State government deciding to end the Village Revenue Officers (VROs) system, the VROs across 65 mandals of the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district handed over land and other village records under their possession to the revenue officials on Monday.

As there have been various allegations of corruption and intricate delay in the updating of land records and due to various complaints against the VROs by the people, the State government has decided to scrap the VRO system and has directed revenue officials of all mandals of the five districts - Gadwal, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool and Narayanpet of the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district.

Reacting to the State government's decision, many people welcomed the decision as they felt that it would pave way to curb corruption in the revenue department that was rooted deep underneath that starts right from the VROs to higher up levels.

"I think the State government has taken a wise and daring decision to reorganize the revenue system. However, the government should move cautiously as its decision should not cause problems to the people for availing government services, which it used to do through the VROs earlier," observed Bukka Venkatesham, Jadcherla sarpanch.