Mahapadi Puja held with pomp & gaiety

Tandur: Mahapadi Puja was organised here on Wednesday with pomp and gaiety. Ayyappa Bhajan mandali rendered devotional songs on the occasion. Special prayers and showers were offered to the Lord.



'Annadanam' was also organised for the attendees. The event was organised by former municipal chairperson Sunitha Sampath, Dr Gopal and Venkatamma. MLA Rohith Reddy, Peddemul ZPTC Dhara Singh, DSP Lakshminarayana, Cis Jalandhar Reddy, Ravikumar, former ASP Venkataswamy and TRS and Congress leaders were present.