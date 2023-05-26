Live
Maharashtra CM eyes to expand Shiv Sena in Telangana
Telangana Shiv Sena president Sinkaru Sivaji met the party head and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde
Hyderabad: Shiv Sena Party (Shinde) will go aggressive in the Telangana State. The party State unit President Sinkaru Sivaji met the party head and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and discussed the party activities in the Telangana.
Sivaji said that Eknath Shinde has issued instructions to raise the Shiv Sena flag in Telangana and to prepare the movement activities for solving the problems of the people. The party committees will be formed soon in every district and efforts will be made to increase the number of activists. Sinkaru Sivaji said that massive public meetings will also be held in the State.
Sivaji said that the leaders and workers of various parties, students who have played a key role in the Telangana movement and the unemployed are ready to join the party. The Shiv Sena State president said that the State office of Shiv Sena Party will be set up in Hyderabad soon. The party is ready to field candidates in all 119 Assembly constituencies in the upcoming elections in Telangana.
Leaders said that Shinde wanted to counter BRS, which is eyeing to emerge as a strong political force in Maharashtra, by intensifying Shiv Sena party activities in Telangana in the coming days.