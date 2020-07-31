Maharashtra government adopts SCSC plasma portal

Cyberabad: The plasma donation portal donate plasma.scsc.in, developed by Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) last week for Hyderabad, was replicated and launched in Pune (puneplasma.in) on Thursday by Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray in presence of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Pune City Police Commissioner Venkatesham, Pune Div Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar, and several IAS, IPS and Senior officers during the Pune Council meeting.



This online platform in Hyderabad has facilitated more than 100 donations during the last six days and is acting as a bridge between recipients and donors actively supported by the Cyberabad Police Covid Control Room.

Prior to the launch, SCSC explained to the Police Commissioner to consider its replication in Pune city. VC Sajjanar, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad and Chairman of SCSC, said that the donateplasma.scsc.in portal is helping connect donors and recipients on one platform and till date more than 100 donors and 400 have registered on the link. Around 100 patients were transfused with plasma donated by donors registered through the app and Covid Control Room of Cyberabad.

Krishna Yedula, general secretary of SCSC, during the launch event at Pune, suggested that not only Pune city but the entire Maharashtra can make use of the portal services.











