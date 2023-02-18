Mahashivaratri: Collector Badhawath Santhosh inspects facilities for devotees at ghat

Mancherial: District Collector Badhawath Santhosh said that complete arrangements are made on the bank of Godavari in Sitarampalli village of Naspur mandal in the district on the occasion of Mahashivratri, without causing any inconvenience to devotees.

The Collector along with trainee Collector Gautami inspected arrangements made on the banks of the river. Speaking on this occasion, the District Collector directed the officials to all facilities for the devotees coming to Godavari for holy bath.

He asked officials to arrange temporary bathrooms, toilets, temporary rooms for changing clothes, vehicle parking, lighting, drinking water etc.

He said that police security should be arranged and yard swimmers should be made available to prevent any untoward incident from taking place at the river bank. Municipal Commissioner Tanniru Ramesh, tehsildar Jyoti, Naspur SI Ravi, Municipal Chairperson Esampalli Prabhakar, concerned officials and others were present.