Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti Celebrations Held at Alampur Market Yard

Gadwal: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti Celebrated at Alampur Market Yard.

The Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti celebrations were held at the Alampur Market Yard.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Bingi Doddi Doddappa remarked that Mahatma Gandhi, through his path of non-violence, truth, and peace, led India to independence and remains an unforgettable figure in history. He highlighted how the Congress Party, founded by Gandhi and Nehru in the 18th century to achieve national unity and integrity, continues to thrive in power today. Doddappa attributed this long-standing success to the party's adherence to Gandhi’s principles of truth and non-violence.

He emphasized that despite the challenges and falsehoods, truth ultimately prevails, quoting Gandhi’s philosophy of "Satyameva Jayate" (Truth alone triumphs). He urged everyone to follow the path of truth and honor Gandhi’s legacy by working towards the establishment of village self-rule (Gram Swaraj), a vision cherished by Gandhi. According to Doddappa, Gandhi believed that the prosperity of villages was key to the country's overall development. He concluded by encouraging every Congress worker to strive for the realization of Gram Swaraj, stating that when villages become self-reliant, the nation will achieve all-around growth.

The event was attended by Vice Chairman Pacharla Kumar, Market Yard Directors Shanagapalli Rukmananda Reddy, and Srikant, along with the market yard staff, paid floral tributes to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi Market Yard Committee members and officials.