Mahavir Jayanti 2021: Meat shops to remain closed on April 25 in Hyderabad

Mahavir Jayanti 2021: Meat shops to remain closed on April 25 in Hyderabad

Highlights

Slaughter houses, meat shops to remain closed in Hyderabad on Sunday

In the view of Mahavir Jayanti on April 25, all meat shops will remain closed on Sunday. The GHMC has issued a circular to shut all the mutton, chicken and beef shops within the limits on Sunday.

GHMC commissioner Lokesh Kumar directed the veterinary officials to ensure the orders to be followed by the shop owners. The slaughter houses and shops selling meat will be reopened on Monday. The decision of the municipal officials came as a shocker to the non-veg lovers in the city.

On the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, liquor shops will also be closed on Sunday.

