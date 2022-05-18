Mahbubanagar: Mana Uru Mana Badi programme launched

Mahbubanagar: An awareness programme on Mana Uru Mana Badi and Palle Pragati was held at Rythu Vedica in Bhootpur mandal on Tuesday.

While speaking on the occasion, Zillah Parishad Chairman Swarna Sudhakar Reddy informed that the under programmes, the State government has taken up the initiative of developing the villages and the schools in all respects.

Bhootpur MPP Dr Kadire Shekhar Reddy who was also present at the programme said that the Palle Pragathi programme will be taken up in the villages from May 20 to June 5 next month.

The Sarpanches, MPTCs, and other public representatives along with the officials have been instructed to take up the development activities in a time bound manner and achieve the development goals of the government.

The MPP said initiatives have been take up to develop the government schools that have been selected in Bhootpur mandal under the 'Mana Uru Mana Badi' programme.

The TRS leaders reminded that Telangana has achieved remarkable developments in just 8 years of KCR rule and this trend will further go on with the pro active initiatives of the State government. "What we could not achieve in 70 years of rule under the Congress and BJP governments, Telangana have achieved drastic developments in just 8 years of period under the TRS rule," remarked Kadire Sekhar Reddy.

The event was attended by mandal special officer Saibaba, MPDO Munni, vice MP Naresh Goud, MP Vijay Kumar, PR AE Abhishek, Sarpanches of various villages, MPTCs, panchayat secretaries and headmasters of schools.