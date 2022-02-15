Mahbubnagar: BJP doing political drama on Amba Bhavani temple land row

Mahbubnagar: Senior advocate Pratap Kumar from Mahabbnagar said that the recent row over the Amba Bhavani Temple land is nothing but a political drama enacted by the members of BJP party to gain political points on an issue which was already cleared legally by the court.

While speaking to media, over the issue of Amba Bhavani land dispute, Pratap Kumar said that some people are unnecessarily raking up the issue which is already settled in the court and the most unfortunate thing is linking the issue to Dr. V Srinivas Goud, Minister for Excise and Prohibition, who is no way connected to the issue.

This clearly tells that the BJP and a few persons are trying to politicise the issue and creating a huge noise for gaining undue publicity on the pretext of grabbing Temple land.

Clarifying on the issue, Pratap Kumar said, "The land about 5.3 guntas in Survey No 7 and 8 which is alleged to be under dispute is clearly belonging to private owners and is categorised as Private Enam land. As per the Enam Land Abolition Act, this land will be completely owned by the private individual after the issuance of the ORP and it will be converted into a Patta land.

The land issue which was legally fought in the court for years has been struck down by the court in favour of our client. But now unnecessarily some people are trying to rake up the issue and pulling the names of those who are now way connected to it," said Pratap Kumar.

Explaining further the senior advocate said that Enam lands are of many types. As per the Enam Act and the Revenue Act, there is no evidence saying these lands have been allocated to either the Amba Bhavani, or Anjaneya Swamy or Santoshi Mata Temple by the government.