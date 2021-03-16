Mahbubnagar: Essential items donated to blind, orphan children

Mahbubnagar: On the occasion of birthday of Excise and Prohibition Minister Dr V Srinivas Goud, fruits and other essential items were distributed among blind and orphan children on Tuesday.

As part of the celebrations, Market Committee former chairman Rajeshwar along with the TRS activists visited Government School for Blind Children in the city and distributed fruits. Responding immediately to the request of the school administration, Rajeshwar immediately provided mixi grinder, fans and other essential commodities needed for the school.

Many TRS activists and leaders conveyed birthday wishes to the Minister on the day. Bhootpur Mandal Parishad President (MPP) Dr Kadire Shekhar Reddy presented a plant to the Minister.

TRS State vice-president Sudeep Reddy, Municipal Vice-Chairman Ganesh, Councilors Roja, Tirumala, Venkatesh, Ramu, Amjad and Muneer and TRS leaders Javid, ramod, Ganesh, Satyal and others participated in the programme.