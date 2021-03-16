X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Mahbubnagar: Essential items donated to blind, orphan children

Market Committee former chairman Rajeshwar presenting mixi grinder, fans and other essential items to the Government School for Blind Children in Mahbubnagar city on Tuesday
x

Market Committee former chairman Rajeshwar presenting mixi grinder, fans and other essential items to the Government School for Blind Children in Mahbubnagar city on Tuesday

Highlights

On the occasion of birthday of Excise and Prohibition Minister Dr V Srinivas Goud, fruits and other essential items were distributed among blind and orphan children on Tuesday.

Mahbubnagar: On the occasion of birthday of Excise and Prohibition Minister Dr V Srinivas Goud, fruits and other essential items were distributed among blind and orphan children on Tuesday.

As part of the celebrations, Market Committee former chairman Rajeshwar along with the TRS activists visited Government School for Blind Children in the city and distributed fruits. Responding immediately to the request of the school administration, Rajeshwar immediately provided mixi grinder, fans and other essential commodities needed for the school.

Many TRS activists and leaders conveyed birthday wishes to the Minister on the day. Bhootpur Mandal Parishad President (MPP) Dr Kadire Shekhar Reddy presented a plant to the Minister.

TRS State vice-president Sudeep Reddy, Municipal Vice-Chairman Ganesh, Councilors Roja, Tirumala, Venkatesh, Ramu, Amjad and Muneer and TRS leaders Javid, ramod, Ganesh, Satyal and others participated in the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X