Mahbubnagar: Fever survey in 10,000 households

Mahbubnagar: Healthcare authorities in erstwhile Mahbubnagar district have embarked on a household survey in some of the marked areas of Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Gadwal and Mahbubnagar districts covering more than 10,000 households to identify fever cases. But Asha workers, who are on their duty to identify fever patients as part of their survey, have tough resistance in Gadwal district, causing hurdles in the way of health authorities to identify possible Corona virus (Covid-19) infected cases.

Based on the latest reports received, there have been 15 positive Covid-19 cases that have been identified across all the five districts of erstwhile Mahbubnagar and all of them have been shifted to Hyderabad for treatment. Post identifying these cases, the healthcare authorities have started searching those of the family members, associates and relatives who were in contact with the infected persons.

In fact, Gadwal district was the first district in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar to have had a coronavirus related death a week ago. Soon after that the authorities unearthed five more positive cases in the district, after which the authorities found that 82 people had come into contact with these infected persons and send them all to quarantine centres and blood samples of these people have been sent for tests.

Similarly, in Nagarkurnool, two positive cases were unearthed of which first case was identified in Kalwakurthy and the second case was identified in Nagarkurnool. The healthcare authorities go alerted and immediately identified as many as 47 persons who were in close association with these persons and have been shifted to quarantine centres located at Nagarkurnool government hospital and their samples have been sent for testing.

In Mahbubnagar district, first case was identified in Kaverammapeta village of Jadcherla mandal, where in a health assistant working at RIGA airport had developed corona symptoms and he later contracted the disease to his mother. With this the district authorities completed put a clam down in one kilometre radius of the Kaverammapeta village and shifted as many as 16 persons who are in close contact and relation to the infected person to quarantine centres for further observation and tests.

In Mahbubnagar district headquarters the authorities have identified 8 cases and 4 areas have from where these cases have emerged been locked down strictly by erecting gates and setting up police pickets to ensure no movement of people. The authorities have put as many as 40 people associated with the infected persons under quarantine and sent their samples for testing. Overall, the district authorities have identified 15 areas in Gadwal, two areas in Nagarkurnool, and four areas in Mahbubnagar district and declared them as Containment zones.

To further identify the health condition of people in these areas, the healthcare departments of respective districts have started conducting health survey covering more than 10,000 households.

Excise Minister Srinivas Goud urged the people to cooperate with the health authorities in the household survey, so that they can identify infected persons early and contain further spread of the deadly virus.