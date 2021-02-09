Mahbubnagar: Financial assistance for injured artist

Mahbubnagar: Noted philanthropist and social worker Pawan Kumar Yadav extended Rs 20,000 financial assistance to an artist, who was severely injured in an accident.

The injured artist Janardhan, resident of Tatikonda village of Devarkadra mandal, is a theatre artist. Recently he met with an accident and lost his livelihood, besides he has to bear the burden of treatment costs. After learning about his plight, Pawan Kumar visited Janardhan's house on Tuesday and gave him Rs 20,000 for his treatment.

Pawan Kumar said that theatre artists are already facing many problems due to lack of employment. 'As a gesture of humanity, it is our duty to rescue and support them,' he stated.

Palamuru Art Theatre Secretary Krishna thanked Pawan Kumar for his financial help to the injured artist.