Mahbubnagar: Kalabharati, Tank Band road works to be completed by Ugadi

Mahbubnagar: The Kalabharati and Necklace Road works around the Pedda Cheruvu lake in Mahbubnagar district are going to be getting ready by coming Ugadi festival.

In view of this the district administration is taking all necessary steps to accelerate the works and complete the ongoing works in a time bound manner.

Taking a review on the various development works in Mahabubnagar district on Thursday, the district Collector S.Venkat Rao directed the concerned engineering officials and the contractors to speed up the Rahnumia Bridge works and the Tank bund road works as early as possible. The collector particularly stressed on the completion of Kalabharati works at the earliest.

The Collector conducted an inspection of the Kalabharati works that are going on in the premises of Municipality office of Mahabubnagar. As the works are going on a slow pace, the collector directed the concerned officials to take all necessary measures and see that the works of the Kalabharati building is completed before the next coming festival of Ugaadi.

During the inspection, the collector enquired with the concerned contractor on the quality of steel, cement and other building materials being used in the construction.

Earlier, the collector visited the Rahanumia bridge construction site and inspected the ongoing works. The collector said that if this bridge is completed then it will facilitate the people of Mahabubnagar to ease traffic congestions and enable smooth movement of the vehicles in the town. The collector advised the National Highway Authority Deputy Engineer Ramesh to expedite the works and if necessary he advised authorities to use more labour force, machinery and other equipments and complete the works as early as possible.

Later the collector visited the Tank Bund and inspected the works there. He directed the Superintendent Engineer Chakra Dhar and Divisional Engineer Manohar of Irrigaiton department to complete the Necklace road works at the earliest. "As part of our review of the development works in Mahabubnagar, the officials have been directed to complete the works as early as possible. We are expecting most of these development works will be completed by coming Ugadi," said the collector.